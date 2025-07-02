ROBLOX® Makers Summer Camp At Central Piedmont
Starts: 7/21/2025
Ends: 7/24/2025
Times: 9AM – 12PM
Levine Campus:
2800 Campus Ridge Road, Matthews, NC
Grades 4, 5, 6
13 spots available
Unlock the power of ROBLOX® Studio, the world creation tool used by real-world ROBLOX® developers! Learn how to build 3D models and create an adventure in your ROBLOX® world. Bring characters to life with unique animations you design. Student-created projects will be available on a password protected Black Rocket website to share with friends and family.
Fee includes camp t-shirt and use of your own project designed uniquely by you.