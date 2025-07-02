ROBLOX® Makers Summer Camp At Central Piedmont

Starts: 7/21/2025

Ends: 7/24/2025

Times: 9AM – 12PM

Levine Campus:

2800 Campus Ridge Road, Matthews, NC

Grades 4, 5, 6

13 spots available

Unlock the power of ROBLOX® Studio, the world creation tool used by real-world ROBLOX® developers! Learn how to build 3D models and create an adventure in your ROBLOX® world. Bring characters to life with unique animations you design. Student-created projects will be available on a password protected Black Rocket website to share with friends and family.

Fee includes camp t-shirt and use of your own project designed uniquely by you.

