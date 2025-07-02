JCSU Director Angelica Brooks Advocates For Federal Support Of Music Education

Nearly 300 music education leaders and college students from across the country gathered on Capitol Hill to advocate for federal support of music education during the National Association for Music Education’s annual Hill Day. Among them was Dr. Angelica Brooks, director of choral activities at Johnson C. Smith University.

Brooks joined the North Carolina Music Educators Association (NCMEA) and students from Western Carolina University and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in meetings with congressional representatives. The group’s focus was on advocating for Title I, Title II and Title IV funding—critical sources of support for arts education in both K–12 schools and higher education. These programs provide classroom resources, funding for higher education and programs that help recruit and retain music educators—especially those serving underrepresented communities.

During her visit, Brooks met with North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx and Rep. Alma Adams, who represents North Carolina’s 12th District where JCSU is located.

Brooks also thanked Adams for co-sponsoring the Reimagining Inclusive Arts Education Act (H.R. 7261), which was introduced just days before the visit. The bill aims to improve access to arts and music education for students in historically underserved and underfunded communities nationwide.

“I’m so glad I was able to connect with NCMEA in a meaningful way through this work and express the importance of funding quality music education to our representatives,” Brooks said. “I look forward to serving in future projects that impact music education in North Carolina and bringing JCSU students into this work as well.”

Brooks currently serves as co-chair of the National Association for Music Education Association’s Equity Committee Equity Committee and is a member of the organization’s National Executive Board. Other NCMEA representatives in attendance included President Catherine Butler, President-elect Carolina Perez, Immediate Past President Jonathan Hamiel and Advocacy Committee Chair James Daugherty.

