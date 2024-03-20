Jeff Cox Gets Charlotte Distinguished Alumni Award

Jeff Cox, a lifelong champion of North Carolina public education, became the 11th president of the North Carolina Community College System in June 2023. Previously, he was president of Wilkes Community College, superintendent of Alleghany County Schools, assistant superintendent for Lee County Schools and principal of Benton Heights Year-Round School in Union County.

In 2017, Cox was one of 40 college leaders in the country awarded an Aspen Institute Presidential Fellowship for Community College Excellence.

Cox earned his Ed.D. in educational leadership from the Cato College of Education.

