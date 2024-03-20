Thursday, March 21, 2024
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
ArtsCentral Piedmont Community College

Central Piedmont’s Got Talent Show Auditions March 18-March 28

CStandard

Central Piedmont Community College is thrilled to announce the Central Piedmont’s Got Talent show, an exciting opportunity for our students to showcase their unique abilities. If you’ve got a talent you’re eager to share, we invite you to step forward and audition for this exhilarating talent show.

Talent Show Rules:

  • Eligibility: Open exclusively to students currently enrolled at Central Piedmont.
  • Performance Time: Talents should be showcased within 2-4 minutes.
  • Content Guidelines: Performances must be school-appropriate, avoiding violence, weapons, drugs, nudity, offensive language, etc.
  • Props and Equipment: Contestants are responsible for providing any necessary items and/or props for their audition.

Campus-Specific Audition Contacts:

  • Central and Cato Campus: Contact Katherine Breitenfeld at katherine.breitenfeld@cpcc.edu or Clare Case at clare.case@cpcc.edu.
  • Levine Campus: Reach out to Linteno Savedge at linteno.savedge@cpcc.edu.
  • Harper Campus: Connect with Cassie Sinkovitz at cassie.sinkovitz@cpcc.edu.
  • Harris/City View Campus: Email John Gomez at john.gomez@cpcc.edu.
  • Merancas Campus: Contact Jesse Bennett at jesse.bennett@cpcc.edu.

Audition Schedule:

  • Central Campus: Mon., Mar. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Cato Campus: Tue., Mar. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Harris Campus: Tue., Mar. 19, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • City View Campus: Wed., Mar. 20, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Merancas Campus: Fri., Mar. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Harper Campus: Mon., Mar. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Levine Campus: Thu., Mar. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Application Process:

Ready to audition? Apply now by filling out the application form: Apply for Central Piedmont’s Got Talent.

Live Finale:

The talent show will culminate in a live finale at the Central Campus Parr Center on Thu., Apr. 25, at 11 a.m., open to all currently registered Central Piedmont students.

MORE >>>