Central Piedmont’s Got Talent Show Auditions March 18-March 28
Central Piedmont Community College is thrilled to announce the Central Piedmont’s Got Talent show, an exciting opportunity for our students to showcase their unique abilities. If you’ve got a talent you’re eager to share, we invite you to step forward and audition for this exhilarating talent show.
Talent Show Rules:
- Eligibility: Open exclusively to students currently enrolled at Central Piedmont.
- Performance Time: Talents should be showcased within 2-4 minutes.
- Content Guidelines: Performances must be school-appropriate, avoiding violence, weapons, drugs, nudity, offensive language, etc.
- Props and Equipment: Contestants are responsible for providing any necessary items and/or props for their audition.
Campus-Specific Audition Contacts:
- Central and Cato Campus: Contact Katherine Breitenfeld at katherine.breitenfeld@cpcc.edu or Clare Case at clare.case@cpcc.edu.
- Levine Campus: Reach out to Linteno Savedge at linteno.savedge@cpcc.edu.
- Harper Campus: Connect with Cassie Sinkovitz at cassie.sinkovitz@cpcc.edu.
- Harris/City View Campus: Email John Gomez at john.gomez@cpcc.edu.
- Merancas Campus: Contact Jesse Bennett at jesse.bennett@cpcc.edu.
Audition Schedule:
- Central Campus: Mon., Mar. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Cato Campus: Tue., Mar. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Harris Campus: Tue., Mar. 19, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- City View Campus: Wed., Mar. 20, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Merancas Campus: Fri., Mar. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Harper Campus: Mon., Mar. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Levine Campus: Thu., Mar. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Application Process:
Ready to audition? Apply now by filling out the application form: Apply for Central Piedmont’s Got Talent.
Live Finale:
The talent show will culminate in a live finale at the Central Campus Parr Center on Thu., Apr. 25, at 11 a.m., open to all currently registered Central Piedmont students.