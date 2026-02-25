Johnson C. Smith Earns Upper Tier Seed At CIAA Men’s And Women’s Basketball Tournament

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest Historically Black Athletic Conference, announces the brackets for its 2026 Food Lion CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament. The single elimination tournament will be held at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, Tuesday, February 24 through Saturday, February 28. Championship Saturday will feature the women’s title game at 1 p.m. followed by the men’s championship at 4 p.m.

Each bracket is seeded based on division record. If division records are tied, the tiebreakers are head-to-head results, followed by conference win percentage, and then head-to-head point differential.



Men’s Tournament



The road to Baltimore produced another competitive regular season marked by tight divisional races, late season statement wins, and strong performances across the conference. Virginia State enters the 2026 tournament as the Northern Division’s top seed after another impressive conference campaign. The Trojans return to Baltimore looking to build on last year’s championship run, when they captured the 2025 title with a 71 to 64 victory over Bluefield State in the championship game.

Bluefield State, last season’s runner up, returns to the bracket as the Northern Division’s No. 3 seed after posting several notable conference wins this season. Virginia Union and Bowie State also secured top four positions in the division standings after collecting key victories throughout conference play.

In the Southern Division, Fayetteville State claimed the No. 1 seed after an outstanding conference performance that included an undefeated record in divisional play. The Broncos reached last year’s semifinal round before falling to eventual finalist Bluefield State and now return to the tournament field looking to advance further. Claflin and Johnson C. Smith each produced strong stretches during conference play to earn upper tier seeds, while Shaw, Livingstone, and Winston-Salem State battled through a tightly contested middle of the standings where several games were decided by narrow margins.

Across both divisions, the 2025-26 regular season reflected the depth and balance of the conference, with multiple teams earning wins against higher seeded opponents and several matchups coming down to the final possessions. That parity sets the stage for another unpredictable postseason as teams return to Baltimore with both recent success and unfinished business from last year’s tournament.

Men’s Division Seeding



Northern Division

Virginia State Virginia Union Bluefield State Bowie State Lincoln University (PA) Elizabeth City State

Southern Division

Fayetteville State Claflin Johnson C. Smith Shaw Livingstone Winston-Salem State

Opening round play begins Tuesday, February 24 and continues Wednesday, February 25, followed by quarterfinal matchups on February 25 and 26. The semifinal round is set for Friday, February 27, with the men’s championship tipping off Saturday, February 28 at 4:00 p.m.



Women’s Tournament



The 2026 women’s bracket follows a 2025-26 regular season defined by breakout performances, competitive divisional races, and pivotal conference results that shaped positioning down the stretch. Fayetteville State enters tournament play aiming to capture its third consecutive CIAA Women’s Basketball Championship after winning the 2025 title with a 64 to 56 victory over Virginia State in last year’s championship game. The Broncos return to Baltimore as the Southern Division’s No. 2 seed looking to extend their championship run and become one of the few programs in conference history to secure three straight titles.

One of the biggest storylines of the season belongs to Winston-Salem State, which emerged as one of the conference’s surprise teams during the 2025-26 campaign. Picked to finish seventh in the CIAA preseason predicted order of finish, the Rams surged to the top of the Southern Division standings behind a historic regular season that included a program record win total, a seven-game win streak late in the year, and a perfect home record. Their defensive identity, highlighted by forcing turnovers, controlling the glass, and limiting scoring opportunities, helped propel them to the division’s No. 1 seed entering tournament week.

In the Northern Division, Bowie State secured the top seed after a consistent conference run that included key victories over divisional contenders. Virginia State, last season’s runner up, returns as the No. 2 seed following another strong campaign, while Virginia Union and Bluefield State each earned top four spots after collecting important conference wins throughout the year.

Across both divisions, the 2025-26 regular season highlighted the depth and balance of the conference, with multiple teams earning victories against higher seeded opponents and several matchups decided in the closing minutes. That parity sets the stage for another competitive postseason as teams return to Baltimore with championship aspirations, breakout momentum, and carryover storylines from last year’s tournament.

Women’s Division Seeding



Northern Division

Bowie State Virginia State Virginia Union Bluefield State Elizabeth City State Lincoln University (PA)

Southern Division

Winston-Salem State Fayetteville State Claflin Livingstone Shaw Johnson C. Smith

Opening round games tip off Tuesday, February 24, followed by quarterfinal contests across February 25 and 26. Semifinal matchups will take place Friday, February 27, and the women’s championship game is set for Saturday, February 28 at 1 p.m.

All 22 games will stream live on ESPN+, with both championship games also airing on ESPNU.

The complete tournament brackets can be viewed here:

Men’s Bracket

Women’s Bracket

For the latest information on the 2026 Food Lion CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament, visit ciaatournament.org and follow the CIAA on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

