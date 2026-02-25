Queens University Men’s Swimming Collects Major ASUN Honors on Final Day

The Queens University of Charlotte men’s swimming and diving team claimed a share of the ASUN Championship title on Saturday night, finishing as co-champions with 782.5 points, while the Royals’ women placed third overall with 1,217.5 points to cap a strong four-day showing. This marked the second-consecutive ASUN Men’s championship for the Royals.

“Amazing efforts tonight on both the men’s and women’s sides,” Director of Swimming Jeff Dugdale said. “Our conference is stacked with talent on that talent was on center stage all week. Congratulations to Leonie [Tenzer] and Akos [Horvath] for Freshman of the Year Awards to our Diving Coach Aaron Hintz for developing the Diver of the Year in Juan Gonzalez ! Thank you to my coaching staff and their significant others who support their time on the deck developing our student-athletes. Thank you to our administration, strength and training staff for their efforts in our win.”

The final session featured multiple podium performances and major postseason awards for Queens.

