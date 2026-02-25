Charlotte Global Encourages Campus Community To Celebrate International Women’s Day 

At UNC Charlotte, the community is enriched by individuals who foster global connections and cross-cultural understanding. In honor of International Women’s Day, Charlotte Global’s Office of Global Learning invites you to nominate a student, colleague, or alum who embodies these values.

Whether through their studies, professional work, or personal advocacy, Charlotte Global wants to recognize those making a meaningful difference at home and abroad. In your nomination, please describe how the individual’s actions demonstrate a commitment to promoting international collaboration and understanding.

For full award details and to access the nomination form, please visit this website. Charlotte Global looks forward to celebrating the impactful global contributions of our Niner community with you.

Nomination Deadline: Please submit your nominations via the form on the website by March 6.

Recognition Ceremony: Join in for the celebration on March 24 from 3:30–5:00 PM in the Lucas Room.

