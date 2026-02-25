Charlotte Orchestra With Dr. Alan Yamamoto Feb. 26

Thu, Feb 26, 2026 | 7:30pm

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents an Orchestra concert, featuring the UNC Charlotte Orchestra and students from Northwest School of the Arts, under the direction of Dr. Alan Yamamoto. The program includes Elgar’s Serenade For Strings, Wagner’s Siegfried’s Idyll, and music from Carmen.

Buy tickets here. Tickets are $8 for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

Be sure to check out the digital programs here.

