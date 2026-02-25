Charlotte’s AI Accelerator Equips Students For Success By Future-Proofing Their Careers

UNC Charlotte continues its statewide, regional and national leadership in integrating the use of artificial intelligence into curricular and classroom practices with the launch of the University’s AI Accelerator in Teaching and Learning.

The members of the accelerator, who represent the faculty and staff participating throughout this academic year in AI-focused professional development opportunities provided by AACU’s Institute on AI, Pedagogy and the Curriculum, will help accelerate and support course and curricular innovation in AI within and across disciplines, and foster knowledge sharing and cross-functional collaboration to support effective growth in teaching and learning using AI.

Building on the recommendations of the Artificial Intelligence in Teaching and Learning Task Force, and capitalizing on the momentum inherent in Charlotte’s inclusion and recognition in AACU’s 2025 Institute on AI, Pedagogy and the Curriculum, Charlotte’s AI Accelerator is designed as a cross-divisional academic leadership body that will help move the broad recommendations of the AI Task Force to actionable strategies.

The work of the AI Accelerator addresses opportunities and challenges of AI in educational environments, specifically those at UNC Charlotte. As Charlotte prepares to launch new academic programs in AI for fall 2026, the accelerator will promote partnerships, share knowledge and advance thought leadership for the campus community. In the coming months, the AI Accelerator members are available to meet with colleges and academic units for informational and listening sessions on AI-related concerns and questions

UNC Charlotte’s AI Accelerator team members are:

