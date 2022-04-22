Kids Fest Returns To UNC Charlotte Campus

Charlotte Kids Fest returns to UNC Charlotte Saturday April 23 for the first in-person event since 2019. This free event, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Charlotte Research Institute area of campus, will offer more than 50 unique experiences, encouraging children to engage in creative and informative activities and live performances. Sponsored by Atrium Health University City, Duke Energy, Walmart and other businesses and organizations, Kids Fest is designed for children up to age 10, though all are welcome.

