Lin Rountree And Tom Braxton Perform Jazz At Central Piedmont

On Stage Concerts presents Jazz at the Parr! 2 award winning national artists in the beautiful new theatre at Central Piedmont. Trumpeter Lin Rountree together with Saxophonist Tom Braxton. Joined by the popular John Dillard Band. Don’t miss this great high energy evening of live jazz in Uptown Charlotte! Get your tickets now! All seats reserved.

For wheelchair space, please contact the Box Office. 704-330-6534.

VIP Ticket purchase includes a pre-show Meet and Greet with artists beginning at 6:30pm. This includes early CD purchase opportunity which artists are happy to sign. There will also be a photo opportunity with artists as time permits. Only VIP ticket purchasers will receive entry prior to 7pm.

SHOW TIMES

6 APR 2024

8PM

