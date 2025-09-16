New Continuing Education Programs At Central Piedmont Build In-Demand Skills
Central Piedmont is launching several new continuing education programs this fall to help students build in-demand skills across a range of fast-growing industries.
Why it matters:
These short-term, skill-focused courses are designed to give students a head start in high-demand fields like hospitality, IT, aviation, and health care.
What’s new:
- JumpSTART: Careers in Hotel & Lodging Operations
Explore career pathways in hospitality and lodging management. Learn more here.
- Information Technology (IT):
- AI Foundations: From Curiosity to Career
Learn the basics of artificial intelligence and how to turn interest into opportunity.
- Workplace Tech Skills
Become proficient in the essential digital tools that power the modern workplace.
- Private Pilot Ground School (Aviation)
Take off with foundational training for aspiring pilots.
- Radiology:
- CT Scan
- Mammography
Specialized training for those pursuing careers in radiologic technology.
What’s next:
Visit Central Piedmont’s continuing education site to explore course details, registration deadlines, and tuition information.