Queens University And Elon University Merge

Elon University, with Queens University of Charlotte, is embarking on a strategic merger – combining complementary strengths, shared values and a deep commitment to Charlotte. Together, we’re honoring the past, strengthening the present and redefining what a great educational experience can – and should – be.

This merger represents a bold step forward for higher education in Charlotte, as Elon University is expanding through integration with Queens University – aligning missions, honoring heritage and advancing both universities’ commitment to students and community.

As we shape the future of higher education in Charlotte, it’s important that we shape it with Charlotte. In addition to three planned listening tours, we invite idea sharing via our online form.

Supported unanimously by both Boards of Trustees.

Backed by trusted civic and education leaders across Charlotte.

Designed to strengthen and sustain opportunities for current and future generations.

At the conclusion of the merger, Elon University will operate Queens.

Connie Ledoux Book, President, Elon University, says, “At Elon University, innovation means far more than coming up with something new. It’s about our students using and applying discoveries to advance change for the better, and about the relentless pursuit of progress and improvement.”

Jesse Cureton, Acting President and CEO, Queens University, says, “Queens has long been a leader in education, deeply connected to Charlotte’s civic and business community. This merger with Elon accelerates that vision, ensuring continuity while creating bold opportunities to expand our impact.”

Queens University’s history, campus and community presence are a vital part of Charlotte’s identity – and a central part of this merger. The Queens legacy will be amplified by Elon University to build a bolder, thriving institutional future.

Community programs and partnerships will continue to serve Charlotte. Influential alumni and institutional culture remain foundational. The campus location will continue as a key part of the Charlotte footprint.

In a time of change for higher education, this merger shows what’s possible when purpose drives progress. With a shared mission and complementary strengths, Elon University with Queens is working to build forward.

Guided by strategic consultants to ensure a smooth and transparent transition.

Governance structure reflects mutual respect and local engagement.

Shared purpose: serve Charlotte’s evolving needs and prepare students to lead.

As this merger strengthens Charlotte’s educational landscape, Elon University is expanding its programs to meet the moment — offering students new pathways, purpose-driven learning and deeper community connections.

MORE >>>