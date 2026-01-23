Queens University And Elon University Introduce The Integration Team

Elon University and Queens University of Charlotte have launched a new Integration Team to guide the next phase of the planned merger of the institutions.

The Integration Team brings together leaders from key academic, administrative, and operational areas at both institutions and is charged with ensuring progress on critical milestones, preparing for regulatory approvals, and laying the foundation for shared services and long-term collaboration. Its work builds on the momentum of the merger sprint teams that operated in fall 2025 and follows the signing of the definitive agreement between Elon and Queens, which formally outlines the legal framework for the merger.

The team will be co-chaired by Jeff Stein, Elon’s newly appointed chief integration officer and executive vice president, and Pamela Davies, president emerita and senior strategy and integration executive at Queens. Stein joined Elon in late December after serving as president of Mary Baldwin University and brings more than three decades of experience in higher education leadership, including 21 years at Elon in senior administrative roles.

“The entire country is paying attention to these two institutions working with and for the world-class city of Charlotte,” Stein said. “Transparency and engagement will continue to guide how we move forward together, consistently sharing progress, milestones, and decisions so our communities understand where we are and where we are going.”

The Integration Team has two primary mandates:

Ensure progress on near-term, tactical milestones that must be completed in the first half of 2026, including regulatory and accreditation requirements.

Establish processes for developing shared services and operational structures that are financially sustainable and grounded in the strengths of both universities.

Guiding the team’s work are principles that emphasize maximizing student impact, supporting financial sustainability, leveraging the best practices of Elon and Queens, maintaining academic and operational excellence, and engaging campus communities in shaping the future of the combined institution.

The team is organized into work areas that reflect the core functions of both universities: Academic Affairs and Accreditation; Student Affairs; Information Technology; Finance and Administration; Admissions and Financial Aid; Advancement, Career Services and External Partnerships; and Communications.

Each area is led by administrators drawn from both institutions, ensuring that expertise and perspectives are shared. Team members will meet weekly to review progress, coordinate across functional areas, and surface challenges or decisions that require leadership attention. The co-chairs will also meet weekly with Elon President Connie Ledoux Book and Queens Acting President and CEO Jesse Cureton to provide updates and recommendations.

The formation of the Integration Team comes after Stein was named chief integration officer and executive vice president, a role created to provide focused leadership for the merger process. As a member of Elon’s senior staff and vice president team, Stein serves as a key advisor to President Book and works closely with leaders at Queens to coordinate institutional planning.

“Jeff’s experience, leadership, and deep knowledge of higher education make him uniquely suited to guide this work,” Book said when announcing his appointment. “His background in strategic planning, partnerships, and institutional change gives him the perspective needed for this important moment.”

Stein’s appointment followed another major milestone: in December, the boards of trustees of Elon and Queens approved the definitive legal agreement governing the merger. That agreement establishes how the two institutions will operate while seeking required regulatory approvals and how governance will be structured once they become a single legal entity.

Completion of the merger is contingent on approvals from accrediting bodies, including the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, and the U.S. Department of Education, a process expected to conclude in 2027 or 2028.

While the definitive agreement provides the legal framework, many academic, operational, and cultural decisions remain to be shaped through the work of the Integration Team and future strategic planning. Leaders have emphasized that this phased approach allows for thoughtful collaboration and community input.

One example of how the merger is already opening new opportunities is Elon University’s recent announcement of plans to launch a full-time law program in Charlotte. Beginning in fall 2027, pending approval from the American Bar Association, Elon Law intends to offer a full-time Juris Doctor program in Charlotte in addition to its existing programs in Greensboro and its part-time Flex program in Charlotte.

The university has announced that both of its Charlotte-based law programs are expected to operate from the Queens University of Charlotte campus, either upon completion of the merger or through a lease agreement.

The new program reflects the shared strategic importance of Charlotte as a growing center for higher education, professional training, and community engagement. It also illustrates how the merger creates new pathways for academic expansion while strengthening each institution’s presence in the region.

“This announcement reflects the strength of Queens as an academic home in Charlotte and the confidence both institutions have in what this partnership can create,” said Jesse Cureton, acting president and CEO of Queens University of Charlotte. “Together, we are expanding educational pathways while deepening our presence in the region.”

University leaders have described the Integration Team as the bridge between vision and implementation. Its work will touch nearly every aspect of campus life, from academic programming and student services to financial systems, technology infrastructure, and communications.

Regular updates to senior leadership, collaboration with communications teams, and feedback mechanisms for faculty and staff are built into the team’s charge.

“This work belongs to the communities of Queens, Elon, and Charlotte,” Stein said. “We want people to see progress, understand the decisions being made, and feel confident that this process is thoughtful, inclusive, and centered on students.”

