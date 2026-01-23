Charlotte Men’s Tennis Forced To Cancel Weekend Matches Due To Weather

Charlotte was set to face Ole Miss this weekend, with a matchup against Tulane to follow, before inclement weather forced the cancellation.

Charlotte Men’s Tennis’ scheduled two-match weekend has been canceled due to inclement weather in North Carolina.

The 49ers were set to face Ole Miss on the road Friday before meeting American Conference foe Tulane in a neutral-site match on Saturday. Expected travel conditions forced the cancellation.

Charlotte carries a 2–0 record after opening the season with a home win over Samford and a road victory at VCU.

Schedule Update

Charlotte has added a home match against Queens on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 5 p.m. The match will follow the 49ers’ previously scheduled home contest against Presbyterian at 1 p.m., creating a doubleheader at Lifetime Fitness.

Up Next

Charlotte will return to the courts against Gardner-Webb on Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. at Lifetime Fitness before playing its newly-scheduled doubleheader two days later.

MORE >>>