Queens University Art, Design & Music Presents The 2026 Signet Release Party

Friday, April 17

Showtime: 6pm

Gambrell Center

Join in at the Greenhoot Theater for the Queens University 2026 Signet Release Party. Signet, the Arts and Literary Magazine of Queens University, has been in production for over 100 years.

This publication showcases and celebrates written, visual, musical and multimedia creations by undergraduate students at Queens.

For the last five years, the production of the magazine has been a multidisciplinary collaboration between the English department’s Literary Publishing and Editing class and the Graphic Design program’s Editorial Design class in the Department of Art Design and Music.

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