Central Piedmont Hosts Carolina Ascent FC And Trane Technologies In Women’s Leadership Speaker Series

Carolina Ascent FC and Trane Technologies are continuing the Women’s Leadership Speaker Series, bringing local women leaders together to connect, develop and inspire. The series is designed to empower emerging female leaders and spark bold, positive change across the Charlotte community.

The mission

Be a positive and bold agent of change that drives innovation and achieves impactful results

Develop and empower emerging female leaders to become strong, capable and inspirational figures

The big picture

Students and community members will hear firsthand career advice from women leading major organizations in Charlotte

The focus is on building a career strategy that sets you up for long-term success

Event details

Theme : Building a career that wins

Building a career that wins When: Wednesday, Apr. 15

Time: 3–5 p.m.

3–5 p.m. Where : Dale F. Halton Arena, UNC Charlotte, University City campus 9290 University City Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28223

Dale F. Halton Arena, UNC Charlotte, University City campus

Who’s speaking

Amy Volz, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Impact, Trane Technologies

Crystal Combs, Assistant I&T Director, City of Charlotte

Katherine Daly, Senior Vice President, Community Relations, Bank of America

Moderator: Lindsey Munns, Chief Executive Officer, Tryon Management Group

Parking and refreshments

Parking available at Cone Parking Deck 1 8921 University Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262

Parking validation will be offered

Refreshments will be provided

This free event offers Central Piedmont students a chance to learn directly from women shaping Charlotte’s business and civic landscape while building connections that can support future career goals. Register today

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