Central Piedmont Hosts Carolina Ascent FC And Trane Technologies In Women’s Leadership Speaker Series
Carolina Ascent FC and Trane Technologies are continuing the Women’s Leadership Speaker Series, bringing local women leaders together to connect, develop and inspire. The series is designed to empower emerging female leaders and spark bold, positive change across the Charlotte community.
The mission
- Be a positive and bold agent of change that drives innovation and achieves impactful results
- Develop and empower emerging female leaders to become strong, capable and inspirational figures
The big picture
- Students and community members will hear firsthand career advice from women leading major organizations in Charlotte
- The focus is on building a career strategy that sets you up for long-term success
Event details
- Theme: Building a career that wins
- When: Wednesday, Apr. 15
- Time: 3–5 p.m.
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena, UNC Charlotte, University City campus
- 9290 University City Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28223
Who’s speaking
- Amy Volz, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Impact, Trane Technologies
- Crystal Combs, Assistant I&T Director, City of Charlotte
- Katherine Daly, Senior Vice President, Community Relations, Bank of America
- Moderator: Lindsey Munns, Chief Executive Officer, Tryon Management Group
Parking and refreshments
- Parking available at Cone Parking Deck 1
- 8921 University Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262
- Parking validation will be offered
- Refreshments will be provided
This free event offers Central Piedmont students a chance to learn directly from women shaping Charlotte’s business and civic landscape while building connections that can support future career goals. Register today