On Richard Buttimer’s Watch, Charlotte’s Belk College Of Business Rankings Spark National Traction

The Belk College of Business at UNC Charlotte continues to build national momentum, posting significant gains and earning new program recognitions in the latest U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate Schools rankings.

The J.L. Price MBA is ranked No. 41 overall, No. 28 among public universities and is the top ranked part-time MBA among North Carolina public institutions, reinforcing its position as a leading program for working professionals.

The Childress Klein Center for Real Estate continues to stand out nationally, with the program ranked No. 38 overall, No. 21 among public universities and No. 2 in North Carolina.

Belk College expanded its national presence with several newly ranked specialty programs debuting in the top 100 — an indicator of both breadth and market relevance. Among the highest-ranked specialties:

International Business: No. 65

Production / Operations: No. 65

Information Systems: No. 72

Entrepreneurship: No. 85

Supply Chain Management: No. 93

Management: No. 94

“These rankings reflect a deliberate focus on disciplines that intersect directly with industry demand, particularly in a fast-growing economic hub like Charlotte,” said Richard Buttimer, dean of the Belk College of Business. “The range of ranked programs highlights the college’s ability to develop talent across critical business functions — from global strategy to operations, technology, and innovation.”

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