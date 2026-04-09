Charlotte AI Institute For Research Releases CLTAI2 — Its Strategic 7 Year Plan
The Charlotte AI Institute for Research announces the release of its Strategic Plan 2026-2033. Known by the acronym CLTAI2, the Charlotte AI Institute for Research launched in 2025 at UNC Charlotte as a hub for defining cutting-edge discovery, interdisciplinary collaboration, workforce development and connection with collaborators across the Charlotte region and beyond.
With input from faculty, staff, and students across the University, the Launching a New Era of Innovation: The Charlotte AI Institute for Research Strategic Plan 2026-2033 presents an inclusive foundation to guide the momentum driving UNC Charlotte to the forefront of AI research prominence. Guided by the plan, the University will deliver high-impact research and innovation, fast-tracked technology transfer and commercialization, cross-sector collaborations and multilevel knowledge sharing.
“Charlotte’s growth depends on pairing leading research with real-world adoption,” said Tim Walsh, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and advisory board chair, UNC Charlotte College of Computing and Informatics. “The Charlotte AI Institute for Research’s strategic plan provides a roadmap for applied, responsible AI — strengthening talent pipelines, accelerating technology transfer and convening cross-sector collaborators to turn ideas into measurable impact across the Carolinas.”
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ThinkAI Research and Innovation Symposium
Thursday, May 14 | The Dubois Center | Uptown Charlotte
Co-sponsors: CLTAI2 | UNC Charlotte Division of Research | AI//Forward
CLTAI2‘s early success
Over the past several months, alongside spearheading the development of its strategic plan, CLTAI2 made strides toward its vision to “forge bold, life-changing AI solutions to improve people’s lives across the Charlotte region and around the globe” as it accomplished the following:
- Hosted six ThinkAI Meetup sessions, which convened CLTAI2-affiliated faculty (affiliate sign-up) for connection, collaboration and idea sharing
- Facilitated AI-related proposals that encompassed supporting programs in AI literacy, convening industry partners to develop AI-backed leadership training and accelerating data analysis for national security purposes, with additional submissions forthcoming
- Supported development of ethical guardrails for AI use and research by the AI Research Council, whose report is expected later in 2026
- Received a National Science Foundation Industry-University Cooperative Research Center award to launch the Center for Identification Technology Research