Charlotte AI Institute For Research Releases CLTAI2 — Its Strategic 7 Year Plan

The Charlotte AI Institute for Research announces the release of its Strategic Plan 2026-2033. Known by the acronym CLTAI2, the Charlotte AI Institute for Research launched in 2025 at UNC Charlotte as a hub for defining cutting-edge discovery, interdisciplinary collaboration, workforce development and connection with collaborators across the Charlotte region and beyond.

With input from faculty, staff, and students across the University, the Launching a New Era of Innovation: The Charlotte AI Institute for Research Strategic Plan 2026-2033 presents an inclusive foundation to guide the momentum driving UNC Charlotte to the forefront of AI research prominence. Guided by the plan, the University will deliver high-impact research and innovation, fast-tracked technology transfer and commercialization, cross-sector collaborations and multilevel knowledge sharing.

“Charlotte’s growth depends on pairing leading research with real-world adoption,” said Tim Walsh, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and advisory board chair, UNC Charlotte College of Computing and Informatics. “The Charlotte AI Institute for Research’s strategic plan provides a roadmap for applied, responsible AI — strengthening talent pipelines, accelerating technology transfer and convening cross-sector collaborators to turn ideas into measurable impact across the Carolinas.”

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ThinkAI Research and Innovation Symposium

Thursday, May 14 | The Dubois Center | Uptown Charlotte

Co-sponsors: CLTAI2 | UNC Charlotte Division of Research | AI//Forward

CLTAI2‘s early success

Over the past several months, alongside spearheading the development of its strategic plan, CLTAI2 made strides toward its vision to “forge bold, life-changing AI solutions to improve people’s lives across the Charlotte region and around the globe” as it accomplished the following:

Hosted six ThinkAI Meetup sessions, which convened CLTAI 2 -affiliated faculty (affiliate sign-up) for connection, collaboration and idea sharing

for connection, collaboration and idea sharing Facilitated AI-related proposals that encompassed supporting programs in AI literacy, convening industry partners to develop AI-backed leadership training and accelerating data analysis for national security purposes, with additional submissions forthcoming

Supported development of ethical guardrails for AI use and research by the AI Research Council, whose report is expected later in 2026

whose report is expected later in 2026 Received a National Science Foundation Industry-University Cooperative Research Center award to launch the Center for Identification Technology Research

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