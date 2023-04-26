Queens University Charlotte Celebrates Diversity And Inclusion

Queens University of Charlotte kicked off commencement season by celebrating diversity and inclusion at its first annual Multicultural and Lavender Ceremonies. In addition to 2023 Commencement on May 6, these unique ceremonies provided an opportunity to appreciate our differences and commonalities by creating a space that fosters inclusion and champions diversity on campus.

“Higher education wasn’t necessarily built with the diversity of the students in mind and in some instances, the identities that they hold may have been historically excluded from American education,” said LeAnna Rice, assistant vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion. “We celebrate and honor our multicultural graduates because at one point it was simply their ancestors’ wildest dream to be a college graduate, and our graduates are the manifestation of those dreams.”

