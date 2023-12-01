Queens University Charlotte Choirs Perform With Sarah Brightman Dec 3

Members of Queens University Choirs will take the stage alongside world-renowned soprano Sarah Brightman for a captivating performance at the Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center on Dec.3. The performance marks one of 22 enchanting shows during Brightman’s “A Christmas Symphony” tour, spanning across North America from Canada to Texas.

“It’s an exceptional honor for members of our choirs to join Sarah Brightman’s world tour in our hometown this holiday season,” said Justin Smith, DMA, assistant professor and director of choral activities at Queens University of Charlotte. “As we demonstrated last summer in Canada and last month in Atlanta, the artistry and talent of our musicians will be showcased to a diverse audience of music aficionados. Additionally, our student singers will gain invaluable experience collaborating with one of the greatest vocal artists of our time, working within a fully professional musical setting that demands both excellence and dedication.”

Limited tickets are still available for this unforgettable holiday performance and can be purchased by visiting www.blumenthalarts.org.

