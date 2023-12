As the end of the semester draws near, we can all use some stress relief. There is no better way to destress than a visit with a furry friend.

We will have therapy dogs on Central Campus in the Health Careers building 1st floor lobby on the following dates:

Wed., Nov. 29, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 4, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 5, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m

