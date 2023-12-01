Charlotte Belk College of Business Shines in National Rankings for Minority Student Achievement

In a noteworthy demonstration of commitment to diversity and inclusivity, the UNC Charlotte Belk College of Business stands tall as a beacon of excellence, securing multiple top-tier rankings in Diverse: Issues in Higher Education’s Diverse 100. The esteemed publication’s analysis of U.S. Department of Education reports for the 2021-22 academic year reveals the college’s exceptional performance in awarding degrees to minority students, reinforcing its position among the nation’s best.

At the undergraduate level, Belk College boasts two areas of study within the top 10 for African American graduates. Finance proudly claims the fifth spot, while marketing secures a commendable tenth position. The graduate programs at Charlotte’s flagship institution also receive acclaim, with the Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) earning the second spot for Overall Minorities and a noteworthy fourth position for African Americans.

Delving further into the rankings, the undergraduate finance program emerges as the 23rd best in the nation for awarding bachelor’s degrees to Hispanic/Latinx students, highlighting the college’s dedication to fostering diversity across various communities. Additionally, the marketing program secures a notable 50th position in the same category.

Notably, the Belk College of Business achieves a distinguished 38th rank for master’s degrees conferred upon African American students in the expansive domain of Business, Management, and Marketing, underscoring the institution’s comprehensive approach to minority student success.

These rankings are derived from meticulous scrutiny of U.S. Department of Education reports, offering a comprehensive national assessment of the ability of colleges and universities to confer degrees upon African American, Hispanic, Asian American, and Native American students. The release of these rankings in November serves as a testament to Belk College’s ongoing dedication to fostering an inclusive educational environment.

As the academic landscape evolves, Belk College of Business stands as a vanguard, exemplifying the pursuit of excellence while championing diversity and equity in higher education.

