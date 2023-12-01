Fall 2023 Donning of the Kente At Charlotte

The Black Alumni Chapter and the UNC Charlotte Alumni Association invite you to attend the Fall 2023 Donning of the Kente ceremony on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Time: 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM

Graduate Check-in: 5:15 PM

Location:

McKnight Hall (inside Cone University Center)

9025 University Rd

Charlotte NC 28262

Please RSVP no later than Friday, December 8. Due to the intimate nature of the ceremony and a limited number of stoles, late registrations will not be accepted.

Refreshments and light hors d’oeuvres will be provided after the ceremony (Lucas Room).

Note: Space is limited to the first 150 student participants.

When registering, be prepared to upload an individual image of the graduating student to be used for the ceremony slide show.

Students will receive complimentary Kente stoles that can be worn during Commencement. If you are unable to attend but would like to request a stole, you may email jldunlow@charlotte.edu. Please note that a limited number may be available for students unable to attend. Once stoles have been allocated for event attendees, students who inquire will be notified. Contact Jessica Dunlow with questions or to make a request.

Austin P. Duke ’16, Charlotte Football’s All-Time leading Wide Receiver, will be the Keynote Speaker for Fall 2023’s Donning of the Kente ceremony. Duke not only played on Charlotte’s Football team, but was also a member of the Charlotte Track and Field team. After receiving his degree from the Belk College of Business in Marketing, Duke played as a professional athlete for the Carolina Panthers and the XFL New York Guardians. Duke currently works at the real estate investor company, Duke-Gaeta Estates, LLC, and serves as a Mortgage Lender for APD Mortgages powered by Movement Mortgage.

MORE >>>