Queens University Charlotte’s Friends of the Library welcome Jason Mott to this year’s Conversations with the Authors and Book & Author Luncheon on March 7. Jason Mott is the author of “The Wonder of All Things,” “The Crossing,” and “The Returned,” which was adapted into a television series entitled “Ressurection.” His new release, “Hell of a Book,” is a 2021 National Book Award Longlist Selection.

MORE …