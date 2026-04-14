Queens University Showcases Creativity With Its Salvin Entrepreneurial Pitch Competition

On April 2, the Queens University of Charlotte community gathered for the 2nd Annual Salvin Entrepreneurial Pitch Competition. Showcasing the creativity and ambition of four finalists, the event did more than spotlight emerging entrepreneurs, it reaffirmed Queens’ dedication to experiential learning and leadership.

A distinguished panel of judges with expertise in finance, operations, and emerging technologies evaluated the pitches based on innovation, feasibility, and market potential. Awards totaled up to $5,000, with audience members voting for a $500 People’s Choice Award.

Hosted by the McColl School of Business, the competition marked the culmination of months of preparation for student entrepreneurs who transformed ideas into viable business ventures through mentorship, market testing, and intense pitch development.

Denise Rotondo, Ph.D., dean of the McColl School, opened the event by highlighting the competition’s deeper impact. “The Pitch Competition is where innovation meets opportunity, and where ideas have the potential to become transformative business,” said Rotondo. She emphasized that the core skills gained throughout the pitch process, such as critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, and teamwork, remain “invaluable, regardless of the career paths our students ultimately choose.”

Now in its seventh year, the competition marks its second anniversary bearing the Salvin name, thanks to the generous support of Bob and Susan Salvin. “The naming gift of the Salvins reflects their unwavering commitment to fostering innovation among our students,” said Rotondo. “Their vision aligns perfectly with our mission to develop the next generation of business leaders who will shape our future economy.”

A Charlotte-based entrepreneur and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award recipient, Bob Salvin shared his own journey with students, emphasizing that the ability to pitch is one of the most valuable skills an entrepreneur can master.

“Based on my experience, your ability to formulate an idea, construct it into a pitch that people can understand, and deliver it is the single most important and defining skill in your life,” said Salvin. “People are not buying your idea. They’re buying your ability and trusting you to deliver that promise.”

The event was moderated by Keith Luedeman, chair of Queens’ Entrepreneurial Leadership Circle (ELC). During their preparation, students had the opportunity to engage with members of the ELC, gaining insights about entrepreneurship from a network of successful experts. They received personalized mentoring to better shape their business ideas and elevate their pitches to professional levels, connecting them with industry leaders who helped transform their concepts into viable business ideas.

“Selling your idea, and yourself, is one of the most important skills you’ll ever develop,” said Luedeman. “This experience prepares students for exactly that.”

The 2026 Finalists

The evening featured four finalists, selected from an initial pool of 23 student entrepreneurs representing individuals and teams across disciplines. Finalists advanced after a live preliminary round and completed a structured development program, including sessions on idea feasibility, financial modeling, and pitch delivery led by members of the ELC.

Aidan Chambers ’27 presented For You Newsletter, a personalized, AI-powered email newsletter platform as an iOS app and website designed just for you. A self-described “serial entrepreneur,” Chambers has launched five businesses since age 17, with his most successful venture scaled to $10,000 in revenue within its first six months. “I am super excited to present my idea, the future plans for my app, and the presentation I have put together,” said Chambers. “For You Newsletter will be fully launched as a web app by mid-April, and I am currently working on launching it in the iOS app store by the beginning of May!”

Graduate student Cloe Nkazi ’25 pitched International Café, a cultural hub designed to bring global flavors to Charlotte. Her concept pairs authentic coffee and pastries with live art and performances. “As an international student, I wanted to create a space that fosters belonging,” Nkazi shared. “I’m excited to offer a way for people to share and learn about different cultures through food, art, and music.”

The team of Michael White ’26, Zachary Miller ’26, and Ty Schreck ’27 introduced RecLess, a service that streamlines adult recreational sports by handling the logistics of scheduling. “Sports and community-building have always been my passions,” said Miller. “Creating RecLess was the only logical step to help young professionals stay active and meet like-minded people.”

Rounding out the finalists, Samantha McKee ’27 pitched SafeStart Swim, a mission-driven business focused on drowning prevention through essential water safety and survival education.

And the Winner Is…

After seven minutes of pitching, followed by six minutes of Q&A from the judges, the evening concluded with an exciting awards ceremony. RecLess kicked off the honors by taking home the $500 People’s Choice Award. Nkazi’s International Café and Chambers’ For Your Newsletter each earned $500 for fourth and third place, respectively. The RecLess team returned to the stage to claim the $1,000 second-place prize, but the night’s top honors went to McKee’s SafeStart Swim venture with a check for $3,000.

As he presented the grand prize, Salvin praised her performance. “Your idea was great, and you presented with enthusiasm,” he said. “They’re going to bet on you, Sam!”

The win was a deeply personal one for McKee, who was overwhelmed with emotion upon receiving the check. “To be able to advocate for victims of childhood drowning means the world to me,” she said, noting that the support from the Queens community has been invaluable. This victory is just the beginning for McKee, who is already preparing to share her SafeStart Swim vision with broader audiences.

Among those in the crowd was last year’s first-place winner, Jake Cendejas ’25. “Every person on that stage deserved to be there,” he remarked, reflecting on the caliber of this year’s finalists. When asked what advice he had for the new winner, Cendejas emphasized the importance of persistence. “Stay focused and keep building that momentum. When you find a spark, you have to keep fueling the fire.”

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