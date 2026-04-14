Central Piedmont Students Get The Insides On What Charlotte Employers Look For In A Resume

Central Piedmont students can now register for a virtual insider session designed to help you understand what Charlotte employers look for in a resume and how to elevate yours with strategy and confidence.

Event details

Date: Tuesday, Apr. 21

Tuesday, Apr. 21 Time: 2–3 p.m.

2–3 p.m. Location: Virtual; register in Handshake

What you’ll learn

What hiring managers notice first on a resume

Common mistakes that cause resumes to get overlooked

How to use AI effectively to strengthen your resume

Ways to present your skills and experience clearly

This session features Charlotte employers sharing direct, practical insights to help you stand out in a competitive job market.

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