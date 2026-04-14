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Central Piedmont Students Get The Insides On What Charlotte Employers Look For In A Resume

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Central Piedmont students can now register for a virtual insider session designed to help you understand what Charlotte employers look for in a resume and how to elevate yours with strategy and confidence. 

Event details 

  • Date: Tuesday, Apr. 21 
  • Time: 2–3 p.m. 
  • Location: Virtual; register in Handshake 

What you’ll learn 

  • What hiring managers notice first on a resume 
  • Common mistakes that cause resumes to get overlooked 
  • How to use AI effectively to strengthen your resume 
  • Ways to present your skills and experience clearly 

This session features Charlotte employers sharing direct, practical insights to help you stand out in a competitive job market. 

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