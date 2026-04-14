Central Piedmont Students Get The Insides On What Charlotte Employers Look For In A Resume
Central Piedmont students can now register for a virtual insider session designed to help you understand what Charlotte employers look for in a resume and how to elevate yours with strategy and confidence.
Event details
- Date: Tuesday, Apr. 21
- Time: 2–3 p.m.
- Location: Virtual; register in Handshake
What you’ll learn
- What hiring managers notice first on a resume
- Common mistakes that cause resumes to get overlooked
- How to use AI effectively to strengthen your resume
- Ways to present your skills and experience clearly
This session features Charlotte employers sharing direct, practical insights to help you stand out in a competitive job market.