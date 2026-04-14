Charlotte Basketball Coach Wes Miller Brings On A Consistent Force In Jizzle James

Charlotte Men’s Basketball coach Wes Miller announced the addition of transfer guard Jizzle James on Monday, his first transfer signing since coming to the Queen City.

The pair reunite in Charlotte following their time together at Cincinnati. James started 21 of the 23 games he appeared in as a junior last season and averaged 10.9 points on 44.2 percent shooting from deep, along with 2.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds for the Bearcats.

James proved a consistent force for Cincinnati, scoring double figures in 13 games last year, highlighted by a 24-point outing against Kansas State to lead the Bearcats to a 91-62 win. In his three years with Miller, the guard registered double-digit scoring in 54 games.

As a sophomore, he was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention after averaging a career-high 12.7 points per game. The former four-star recruit from Olympia, Fla., was ranked the No. 72 overall player in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and the 16th-best point guard according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

2026-27 Season Tickets

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