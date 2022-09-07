Queens University Soccer Takes Home Field For First Time As Division I Team

In the summer of 2022, Queens University of Charlotte announced a move to Division I as a member of the ASUN Conference. This meant that Coach Oliver Carias would have had the unique opportunity to play at Queens as a Division II athlete, lead the program for 11 seasons at the Division II level, and now be an integral part of the program’s future at the Division I level. Carias is confident that he is ready for it.

“I take a lot of pride to represent our school both as a head coach and as a Queens alum now,” he said. “I am very excited to continue to see our athletics and university thrive as one of the best schools in the region and country.”

The Royals inaugural Division I season kicked off on Aug. 26 at the UAB Soccer for a Cure Classic. However, history is quickly approaching as the Royals will take the field at home for the first time as a Division I program on Wednesday, Sept. 7 when they host in-state rival, Gardner Webb. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. from the Queens Sports Complex.

MORE …