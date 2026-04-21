Queens University’s Horror Film, “Public Speaking 101,” Is A Clever Festival Hit

For some, the fear of public speaking is scarier than any supernatural phenomenon. Just the thought alone can cause a racing heart, sweaty palms, and waves of lightheadedness. It was this universal dread that inspired Craig Renfroe, professor of creative writing, to write and direct the short film “Public Speaking 101.”

“I knew I wanted to make another horror short, and I started thinking about fears,” Renfroe shared. “I’ve heard that more people are scared of public speaking than dying, and being a professor who once shared that same fear, I understood how anxious some students may feel when they must present in front of a class. I wanted to lean into that aspect by setting the movie in an academic environment.”

Renfroe collaborated with fellow faculty to transform a common classroom in the Sykes Learning Center into a visceral, cinematic experience. The production was a true cross-disciplinary effort: Sarah Creech, associate professor of creative writing, served as producer; Joe Cornelius, associate professor of digital media production, was the director of photography; and Espy Espenschied, assistant professor of multimedia storytelling, handled sound and film editing. Undergraduate student Omani Gaines ’26 was the assistant director.

To bring the script to life, the production bridged the gap between the university and the local arts scene by casting the three lead characters from Dortch Acting School. This partnership created a professional link between students and the broader Charlotte community. Working alongside this professional cast was a dedicated student crew, including undergraduate background actors Isabella Sherman, Devri Elliott-Bennett, Jordan Emerson, Molly Roth, and Shiloh Stone.

“As a huge fan of film who has taken several classes with these professors, seeing it all come together was a whole new experience,” said Isabella Sherman ’27, a conservation biology major and studio arts minor. “I learned so much about the production process, and I loved seeing exactly how much goes into producing a short film. I had a great time, and I’d love to be part of another project like this.”

The film’s impact is already being recognized on the festival circuit, recently earning its sixth official selection at the Horrific Hope Film Festival. The film is set to be screened on May 9 at the Alamo Drafthouse in Winchester, VA. In addition to this selection, the project also received an Honorable Mention from the Creature Feature Weekend film festival.

While “Public Speaking 101” continues to collect laurels on the festival circuit, Renfroe and his colleagues are already looking ahead.

“Filmmaking blends creativity, group work, project management, marketing, and networking. Working collaboratively across disciplines with faculty and students requires problem-solving and openness to feedback,” said Creech. “If a shot isn’t working, the team adds feedback, and then we apply it. These are skills our students need, no matter their major.”

The four professors have developed new courses for next semester and will be part of Queens’ unique Learning Communities, a powerful, intentional approach to education that connects the dots between different subjects through collaborative, hands-on learning.

“We’re trying to build a space into the curriculum to involve students more and have them be the center of creativity,” Renfroe explained. “I’m very excited to see how the classes pair together and how the students work together to create films, with the opportunity to screen them at the end of the semester.”

Beyond the classroom, the faculty team is collaborating on their next project. Renfroe is currently adapting a feature-length script into a short film, with the team aiming to move into production as early as this summer.

“It’s just so enjoyable to work with others who have a real appreciation for the craft,” said Cornelius. “Leveraging our faculty and students for the cast and crew enabled us to make a film in a way others might not have the opportunity to do, and that is what makes this project so special.”

Interested in being a part of the next production? Enrollment for the filmmaking Queens Learning Community is now open for the upcoming semester.

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