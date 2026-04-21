Central Piedmont’s Soulful Sculpture From Tom Risser Sparks Curiosity And Conversation

A 15-foot stainless steel sculpture now stands outside the Parr Arts Building on Central Piedmont’s Central Campus, facing E. 4th Street. The large-scale installation adds a highly visible piece of public art to campus and creates a new gathering and reflection point for students, employees and visitors.

Meet the artist

Who created it: Tom Risser, a Charlotte-area engineer and sculptor.

Background: Risser has been welding sculptures for more than two decades and began this untitled, abstract work as a small two-dimensional sketch decades ago.

Evolution: The piece grew into a three-dimensional form fabricated from stainless steel with sweeping curves and layered elements that reflect light throughout the day and night.

How it found its home

Originally installed : The sculpture once stood in the front yard of Risser’s home.

The sculpture once stood in the front yard of Risser’s home. The turning point: As he prepared to sell the property, Risser looked for a public location where the work could be preserved and widely enjoyed.

What made it possible: An anonymous donor supported the relocation and installation at Central Piedmont.

Why this location fits

Artist’s perspective: Seeing the sculpture outside the Parr Arts Building has special meaning for Risser.

In his words: “Sometimes these sculptures are part of your soul,” he said, noting the joy he felt watching students pause to photograph or admire the work as they passed by after its installation.

Open to interpretation

No fixed meaning: The sculpture has no prescribed title or message.

What viewers see: Some interpret it as a figurative form, others as a floral shape or even a musical instrument.

Some interpret it as a figurative form, others as a floral shape or even a musical instrument. The goal: To spark curiosity, conversation and connection in a public campus space every day.

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