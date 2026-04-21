Charlotte AD Kevin White Brings On Power Revenue Generation Leader Charles Nieves

Charles Nieves has been named Deputy Athletic Director – Chief Revenue Officer at Charlotte, as announced Monday by Director of Athletics Kevin White . Nieves joins the department following a successful stint as Executive Associate Athletic Director / Chief Revenue Officer at Georgia Tech.

“We are thrilled to add Charles to our team here,” said White. “His vast experience leading revenue generation units at the power conference level and in major metropolitan markets like Atlanta and Miami will be a major asset here in Charlotte. Charles’ vision and leadership will be invaluable as the university and our athletic department continue to elevate. Charlotte’s stock is rising, and Charles is going to be a driving force in helping us reach new heights.”

In his new role at Charlotte, Nieves will serve as a senior executive on the Athletics Director’s leadership cabinet, with primary responsibility for driving comprehensive revenue generation, brand elevation, and fan experience innovation across all external affairs units.

Nieves has more than a decade of experience in revenue generation roles at Power Five institutions with stops at Georgia, Penn State, and Miami. He also spent an additional six years of seasoning in marketing, corporate partnerships, and team partnerships roles.

“Charlotte has a great foundation with complete alignment between university and athletic department leadership,” said Nieves. “I am incredibly grateful to Kevin White and Chancellor Gaber for the opportunity to join the university. The momentum at Charlotte is real and I am energized by the chance to engage the business community, Niner Nation, and our student-athletes. I look forward to working alongside Kevin White in support of his leadership.”

Nieves, who was a ticket sales consultant at Georgia Tech in 2009-10 while attaining a master’s degree in sport administration from Georgia State, oversaw non-fundraising revenue generation initiatives in his most recent role at Tech. Areas under his supervision included Tech’s partnership with Legends (multimedia rights and ticket sales), ticket operations, external operations (marketing and fan experience; brand and ideation), communications/public relations and video operations/broadcast services.

A member of the Tech Executive Cabinet, Nieves implemented a strategic direction within an integrated work structure of external units that saw operating revenue almost double from fiscal year 2022 to 2026. Under his direction, Tech’s multimedia rights/sponsorships grew by 264%. He also led creative, communication, and activation plans for the second-largest collegiate field naming rights partnership (Hyundai Field) and the largest capital campaign in Tech history (Full Steam Ahead – 5-year/$500 million).

Following his initial stint working with the Aspire Group at Georgia Tech, he was hired by ISP (now Learfield) to serve as an account executive for corporate partnerships at Georgia, a position he held for nearly two-and-a-half years from Feb. 2010 until June 2012. At UGA, he attained 1,100% of his personal new business revenue target for the 2011 fiscal year.

After a two-and-a-half-year stint in marketing and corporate partnerships at the Boys & Girls Club of America, which is headquartered in Atlanta, Nieves moved to Learfield, where he was named manager of business development at Penn State in Nov. 2015, then was promoted to director of business development for the Nittany Lions in Feb. 2017. With Nieves at the helm, Penn State’s corporate partnership team was honored as Learfield’s National Property of the Year in 2017 and 2018, becoming the first back-to-back Property of the Year recipient in company history.

In March 2018, Nieves became Learfield’s general manager at Miami (Fla.). As the leader of Miami’s partnership group, he managed more than 85 corporate partnerships, which included several major national brands.

Nieves transitioned brand-side as vice president of marketing and team partnerships at GameDay Vodka in April 2021. Until October 2022, he led a team tasked with supporting the brand’s launch in 15 U.S. markets and negotiated and fulfilled partnerships with nearly 20 NCAA and NFL teams.

Nieves was a three-year football letterwinner at Fayetteville State and earned a bachelor’s degree from UNC Pembroke. He earned two master’s degrees from Georgia State – an M.S. in sport administration (2010) and an MBA (2015).

A Chapel Hill, N.C. native, Nieves and his wife, Amy, have two daughters, Elle and Ivy, and a Yorkie named MoJo.

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