Charlotte Music Presents The Symphonic Band And Wind Ensemble With Brian Taylor And Hunter Kopczynski

Wed, Apr 22, 2026 | 7:30pm

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents the UNC Charlotte Symphonic Band, under director Dr. Brian Taylor and the Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Hunter Kopczynski.

Buy tickets here. Tickets are $8 for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

Be sure to check out the digital programs here.

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