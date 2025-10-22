Queens University’s Sandhya Konar Selected By The Acclaimed Harvard Stem Cell Institute

By ANNA POMARO

After a successful first year at Queens University of Charlotte, which included serving as Student Government Association class president, pre-med biology major Sandhya (Sana) Konar was selected for a highly competitive research opportunity. As one of just 10 fellows at the prestigious Harvard Stem Cell Institute (HSCI) this past summer, Konar dedicated her days to making significant strides in cutting-edge medical research.

At the HSCI, Konar worked with fellow researchers under the supervision of Dr. David Scadden, founding co-director of the Harvard Stem Cell Institute. Their research focused on creating a specialized cell that was designed to light up or change color anytime it made a key immune protein called CCL19, which is key to how the thymus gland recruits cells to create T-cells. T-cells are specialized white blood cells that fight off infections and diseases.

This glowing cell system will allow the researchers to rapidly test thousands of different genes to figure out which ones control the ‘on/off switch’ for CCL19 production. The goal of this research is to gain knowledge so medical scientists can develop new medicines or treatments to improve immune conditions related to the thymus or CCL19.

“I had not worked with cell culturing before, so that was a great experience,” Konar said, describing her summer as “transformative.” In addition to her research, Konar took on a leadership role within the Harvard Undergraduate Research Village, helping to organize events and serving as an editor for the abstract book.

Konar credits several Queens University faculty members with helping her achieve her acceptance into the HSCI, including first-year academic advisor Yvette Clifton, Ph.D., assistant professor, chemistry and general education; her research mentor, Rebecca Guth-Metzler, Ph.D., assistant professor, chemistry; and her pre-med advisor, Patricia Koplas, Ph.D., chair of the biology and chemistry department.

“Sana’s approach to learning embodies principles found in Queens curricular and co-curricular experiences: curiosity, reflectiveness, embracing failure,” said Clifton. “She has coupled her dreams with knowledge she’s gained at Queens to create opportunities beyond Queens – like securing and successfully completing an internship at Harvard University…as a rising sophomore!”

Her faculty mentors agree that this type of hands-on experience is vital for future physicians, making the case for research-intensive undergraduate education.

“It was such a meaningful experience to work with Sana on her application to do a summer research project at Harvard,” said Koplas. “Students pursuing health care careers need to practice applying foundational content from their courses, and research experience is a powerful avenue to develop these skills. It teaches them experimental design and data analysis, which are key skills for exploring novel treatments and making clinical decisions that will directly benefit patients.”

Guth-Metzler agrees, emphasizing the intellectual shift research provides. “Research doesn’t just shape what you do, it shapes how you think.” She noted that for students like Konar, research is a formative experience that trains students to analyze the world around them instead of accepting information at face value. “Plus, research gives you firsthand experience in the knowledge-building process, which deepens understanding and is incredibly rewarding.”

Konar’s academic efforts were also supported by the small class sizes at Queens, which she says allowed for valuable one-on-one connections with her professors. “Unlike larger universities, Queens is a small private liberal arts college,” she said. “Because the classes are small, you get to build relationships with your professors outside of class. They get to know you as a person beyond just academics.”

Konar’s time in Boston provided an opportunity for significant growth, both academically and personally. For the first time, the Charlotte native was living away from home for an extended period. Despite the initial homesickness, she quickly built strong connections with her fellow researchers.

“I met some incredible, incredible people who are doing some really cool things,” she said. “The people in my cohort were some of the most accomplished I’ve met, with so many different backgrounds. Without a doubt, we’ll stay in touch down the line.”

Approaching the middle of her second year at Queens, Konar is eager to build on her summer research experience by expanding both her clinical and scientific training. She aims to gain clinical hours as she continues her journey toward becoming a physician. She is working with the team at Queens’ Vandiver Center for Career Development to find opportunities to obtain clinical hours in the Charlotte area.

Konar has her sights set on medical school and is looking at different regions across the country, among them Boston, which is noted for its medical and research opportunities. Her summer experience has solidified her aspirations and provided a strong foundation for her future career in medicine.

Konar’s transformative experience at the HSCI is a testament to the power of ambition ignited by the support system at Queens University. Her success proves that a dedicated student, with the right guidance, can leverage local involvement into national recognition and transformational opportunities that truly move the needle.

