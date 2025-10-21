Insights For Students At Central Piedmont Alumni Leadership Panel Oct. 23

Students are invited to attend the annual Alumni Leadership Panel on Thurs., Oct. 23, from 6–7:30 p.m. on Central Campus, Zeiss Building, Room 1106 (Auditorium).

Hosted by the Office of Mentoring and Coaching, in partnership with Career Services and Institutional Advancement, this event features Central Piedmont alumni who have built careers across a wide range of industries.

What to expect:

Insights from alumni working in: Construction Non-destructive examination technology Communications consulting Horticulture technology Cybersecurity Data analytics Project management Sociology

Personal stories about their career journeys, challenges, and lessons learned

A post-panel networking hour in the Zeiss lobby

Connect with alumni and industry professionals

Ask questions and get career advice

Enjoy hors d’oeuvres while you mingle

Why attend:

Be inspired by real-world experiences

Build your professional network

Learn how to navigate your own career path

Register via Handshake using your Central Piedmont login credentials.

