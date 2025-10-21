Insights For Students At Central Piedmont Alumni Leadership Panel Oct. 23
Students are invited to attend the annual Alumni Leadership Panel on Thurs., Oct. 23, from 6–7:30 p.m. on Central Campus, Zeiss Building, Room 1106 (Auditorium).
Hosted by the Office of Mentoring and Coaching, in partnership with Career Services and Institutional Advancement, this event features Central Piedmont alumni who have built careers across a wide range of industries.
What to expect:
- Insights from alumni working in:
- Construction
- Non-destructive examination technology
- Communications consulting
- Horticulture technology
- Cybersecurity
- Data analytics
- Project management
- Sociology
- Personal stories about their career journeys, challenges, and lessons learned
- A post-panel networking hour in the Zeiss lobby
- Connect with alumni and industry professionals
- Ask questions and get career advice
- Enjoy hors d’oeuvres while you mingle
Why attend:
- Be inspired by real-world experiences
- Build your professional network
- Learn how to navigate your own career path
Register via Handshake using your Central Piedmont login credentials.