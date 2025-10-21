Central Piedmont Sending Survey Links Which Completed, Will Enter Students To Win $500

Central Piedmont students will soon receive a unique survey link in their student email inbox. The survey is part of an ongoing effort to gather student feedback and improve the college experience.

What to expect

The survey will arrive from Central Piedmont Research

Sender email: centralpiedmontresearch@qualtrics-survey.com

Each link is unique to the student and sent via Qualtrics

Why it matters

Completing the survey automatically enters students into a random drawing

Prizes include one $500 Amazon gift card and four $100 Amazon gift cards

Winners will be contacted via email within two weeks of the survey series closing

Past winners spotlight

Five students won gift cards during the spring Student Voices survey series

Four students won $100 gift cards—one per survey

One student won the $500 gift card, selected from all survey respondents

Questions?

Reach out to Central Piedmont Research or Emily Hitchner

Stay tuned to your inbox and make your voice count.

