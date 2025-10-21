Monday, October 20, 2025
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeNews

Central Piedmont Sending Survey Links Which Completed, Will Enter Students To Win $500

CStandard

Central Piedmont students will soon receive a unique survey link in their student email inbox. The survey is part of an ongoing effort to gather student feedback and improve the college experience.

What to expect 

Why it matters 

  • Completing the survey automatically enters students into a random drawing 
  • Prizes include one $500 Amazon gift card and four $100 Amazon gift cards 
  • Winners will be contacted via email within two weeks of the survey series closing 

Past winners spotlight 

  • Five students won gift cards during the spring Student Voices survey series 
  • Four students won $100 gift cards—one per survey 
  • One student won the $500 gift card, selected from all survey respondents 

Questions? 

Reach out to Central Piedmont Research or Emily Hitchner

Stay tuned to your inbox and make your voice count. 

MORE >>>