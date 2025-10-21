Central Piedmont Sending Survey Links Which Completed, Will Enter Students To Win $500
Central Piedmont students will soon receive a unique survey link in their student email inbox. The survey is part of an ongoing effort to gather student feedback and improve the college experience.
What to expect
- The survey will arrive from Central Piedmont Research
- Sender email: centralpiedmontresearch@qualtrics-survey.com
- Each link is unique to the student and sent via Qualtrics
Why it matters
- Completing the survey automatically enters students into a random drawing
- Prizes include one $500 Amazon gift card and four $100 Amazon gift cards
- Winners will be contacted via email within two weeks of the survey series closing
Past winners spotlight
- Five students won gift cards during the spring Student Voices survey series
- Four students won $100 gift cards—one per survey
- One student won the $500 gift card, selected from all survey respondents
Questions?
Reach out to Central Piedmont Research or Emily Hitchner
Stay tuned to your inbox and make your voice count.