Charlotte Volleyball Star Annika Thompson Honored By American Conference

Charlotte Volleyball’s Annika Thompson has been named to the weekly American Conference Honorable Mention List after two solid defensive performances in the matches over the weekend versus South Florida and Florida Atlantic.

Charlotte Volleyball bounced back with a win on the road at Florida Atlantic on Sunday (Oct. 19) defeating the Owls in four sets. With the win, Charlotte completes the season sweep of Florida Atlantic, improves to 15-5 on the season, and 6-2 in American Conference play.

Tulsa, South Florida, and Rice are currently tied for the lead in the conference standings at 7-1 in league play. Charlotte sits in fourth at 6-2 while Wichita State, North Texas, and Florida Atlantic are all 5-3.

ANNIKA THOMPSON

Thompson led the conference with 5.29 digs per set over the weekend, highlighted by 24 digs in the win over Florida Atlantic. It was her ninth match this season recording at least 20+ digs, including totaling 30 in the first matchup versus the Owls. This season, she is fourth in the NCAA averaging 5.26 digs per set.

