Charlotte Appoints Interim Leaders For Athletics And Institutional Integrity

UNC Charlotte has announced interim leadership appointments in athletics and institutional Integrity.

Jesh Humphrey, vice chancellor for institutional integrity and general counsel, will serve as interim athletics director while the University evaluates next steps for the program. During this period, Sarah Edwards, associate vice chancellor for legal affairs and deputy general counsel, will serve as interim vice chancellor for institutional integrity and general counsel.

Both appointments are effective immediately, following the recent departure of Mike Hill.

“Jesh is a respected and thoughtful leader who has a deep understanding of the University and a proven ability to provide stability during times of change,” said Chancellor Sharon Gaber. “I have great confidence in his leadership of athletics and in Sarah’s ability to guide our Division of Institutional Integrity with the professionalism and sound judgment she’s demonstrated throughout her career. I am grateful to both of them for agreeing to serve the University in these new ways.”

No timeline has been determined for launching a search for the vacancy in athletics.

