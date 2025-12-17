Queens University’s Tilley Collins and Callie DeSchryver Selected To CSC Academic All-District Team

Queens University of Charlotte women’s volleyball players Tilley Collins and Callie DeSchryver have been named to the 2025 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team, recognizing their outstanding academic and athletic achievements during the 2025 season.

Callie DeSchryver earned CSC All-Academic honors after a strong junior season on the court and in the classroom. In the regular season, DeSchryver totaled 235 kills, 28 assists, 19 aces, and 206 digs, while adding 46 total blocks across 91 sets. Off the court, she continues to excel academically.

Libero Tilley Collins joined DeSchryver on the All-Academic Team following a standout junior campaign. During the regular 2025 season, Collins ranked fifth in the ASUN in digs per set (3.99) and led Queens with 439 digs and 23 aces, appearing in all 110 sets. She anchored the Royals’ back row while maintaining strong academic performance.

Both student-athletes were also recognized on the ASUN All-Academic Team announced earlier this season.

About the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Award

The 2025 Academic All-District® Women’s Volleyball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Select Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot.

