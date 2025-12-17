Early Bird Discounts On Central Piedmont Summer Camps Available Now

Sunshine and warm weather are right around the corner, so it’s time to start planning your child’s summer experience. Explore Central Piedmont’s summer camps for 2026.

What’s new: Central Piedmont offers a wide range of camps designed to spark creativity, build skills, and inspire learning.

When: Registration is open now. Early bird discount ends Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

Highlights from the 2026 lineup:

Arts and expression Clay creations Jewelry making Upcycle the runway – beginner’s sewing camp Next level runway – sewing camp Art masters in the making – exploring legendary artists (new!) Imagination in motion – the science of art (new!) Cosmetology: beautiful braiding, beautiful you

Technology and engineering YouTube® content creators A.I. designers & developers (new!) Drone adventures Pokémon® masters: designers & 3D makers unite! (new!) Make your first 3D video game! (new!) App attack: cloud game creators (new!) Minecraft® movie makers (new!) Young investors & entrepreneurs Young coders (new!) Python programmers (new!)

Science and law Crime scene investigator Forensic science The law launchpad – a journey to justice

Culinary and baking Sizzle and spice culinary camp (new!) Sugar and sprinkle baking camp (new!)



Early bird savings:

Use promo code GS5VHK44NM for 10% off

