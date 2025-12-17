Charlotte Women’s Basketball Education Day Game Dec. 17

Coming off a thrilling victory over Davidson on Sunday, Charlotte Women’s Basketball returns to Halton Arena on Wednesday (Dec. 17) for an 11:00 a.m. Education Day contest versus the Winthrop Eagles.

GAME DAY DETAILS

Charlotte (5-6) vs Winthrop (7-5)

Wednesday, Dec. 17 – 11:00 a.m.

Halton Arena – Charlotte, N.C.

GAME COVERAGE

SERIES HISTORY

Charlotte leads the all-time series 21-1 over the Winthrop Eagles, including 18 consecutive and a 12-0 record at home in Halton. The two schools also played in an Education Day game last year when the 49ers came out on top 55-47.

LOOKING AHEAD

Charlotte is in the middle of a five game homestand that started on Sunday versus Davidson (Dec. 14), followed by Winthrop on Wednesday (Dec. 17), and ETSU (Dec. 21) leading to American Conference play when they’ll host Memphis (Dec. 31) and UAB (Jan. 3) to conclude the stretch at Halton Arena.

COACH’S CORNER

“Sunday’s win was great for our team’s confidence,” said Tomekia Reed . “Going into our last two non conference games, we are stressing consistency. This team has proved they can play at a high level. It is just a matter of putting that together consistently for 40 minutes. We cannot let our guard down after the win. We must stay hungry and play our style of basketball which is staying aggressive and taking care of the ball.”

SCOUTING WINTHROP

Winthrop enters the week with a 7-5 overall record, coming off a 112-40 loss on the road to #18 Tennessee, their second SEC opponent of the season previously playing #2 South Carolina (106-56). With a 5-0 record at home in Rock Hill, the Eagles are 1-4 away from home with the win coming at South Carolina State.

66 is the magic number for the Eagles, as every time they score 66+ points they have won the contest, and every time they have not, it has resulted in a loss. Winthrop has had their best 10 game starts in back-to-back years since the 2013-14 season, with marks of 6-4 and 6-4. The Eagles rank 29th in the nation in turnovers per game and 35th in the country in steals per game.

Amourie Porter was named to the Big South Conference Preseason First Team following her Big South Newcomer of the Year Honors and an All-Conference First Team selection. Last season, Porter started all 31 contests, shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc. So far in 2025, she leads the team in scoring averaging 13.1 per game.

CHARLOTTE VS. POWER FOUR

Charlotte faced six P4 schools in their first 10 games of the season, including four of the first five, the toughest stretch to open a season in program history. Charlotte fell short to Auburn in overtime, outlasted UCF on the road, were defeated by 5th ranked LSU and unranked Cal on the road and dropped a nine-point contest to Oklahoma State in the Cayman Classic. Last time out, Mississippi State’s offense proved to be too much for Charlotte in a loss in Starkville.

Before the win at UCF, Charlotte’s last P4 win came at Wake Forest during the 2023-24 campaign when Charlotte won 69-58 inside Lawrence-Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Charlotte also defeated Wake Forest and Boston College in the 2019-20 season. Wisconsin (Big 10) and Pittsburgh (ACC) were two key P4 wins for Charlotte in 2016-17.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Hayes led the way for the 49ers in Sunday’s thrilling victory over Davidson in the Battle for the 704 Cup. The veteran point guard scored a season high 19 points including eight assists and three steals. Hayes shot a perfect six for six from the free throw line where she clinched her 1,000th career point, becoming the 30th player in program history to reach the milestone.

The performance earned her American Conference Player of the Week.

“Player of the Week and scoring my 1,000th point are great achievements but at the end of the day my primary focus remains on winning,” said Hayes. “We wanted to end this losing streak against Davidson and protect our home court. It was a great team win with everyone contributing.”

This season, Hayes is second in the conference averaging 5.1 assists per game with 56 total assists through the team’s 11 games. Defensively, she is ninth with 1.91 steals per game. Hayes has scored in double figures four times this season, with three of them coming inside Halton Arena.

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

In the two tournaments this season, Zoe Best has been named to the all-tournament team for Charlotte in both the Raising the B.A.R. Invitational and the Cayman Classic. Best led Charlotte at the Cayman Classic with 18 points on five three-pointers versus Oklahoma State while scoring 19 points and grabbing eight rebounds in the win over Oakland to cap off the Raising the B.A.R. Invitational.

Over the last seven games, Best is shooting 48% from behind the arc (24-50) which leads the American and is top five in scoring averaging 14 points per game. In all seven games, she has scored in double figures.

BLOCK PARTY

Caitlin Staley (13) and Daphane White (12) are second and third, respectively, in blocked shots in the American. Staley’s season high of four blocks came in the win over Oakland while White has recorded at least one block in eight of the 11 games, highlighted by four games with two blocks.

REMEMBERING CHUCK SULLIVAN (1971-2025)

Charlotte Women’s Basketball, Charlotte 49ers Athletics and Niner Nation join the American Conference, College Sports Communicators nationwide, and the friends and family of Chuck Sullivan in mourning his passing. The assistant commissioner of communications for the American Conference, Sullivan died Saturday after a long battle with melanoma. He was 54.

First joining the conference in August 2007 as the Big East’s director of communications, Sullivan was promoted to his most recent role in 2015, where he oversaw communications and external operations for the American and its 20 Division I sports. He is survived by his wife, Renee, and sons, Orry and Owen.

MORE >>>