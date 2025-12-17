Charlotte Urban Institute And Regional Data Trust Release The “State Of Our Data” Report

The Charlotte Urban Institute and Regional Data Trust release the second annual State of Our Data report. The report provides the Charlotte Regional Data Trust Board of Directors, as well as our communities, partners and stakeholders with an annual update and summary of our community data ecosystem. The report also dives into the data held in trust and why it matters, and the work done at the Charlotte Urban Institute and Regional Data Trust.

This annual information is used to inform representation on the Board and its committees, to guide communication and dissemination strategies, and to help monitor the extent of data coverage across key quality of life domains and across our region. The report provides a public record of how our community data ecosystem grows and evolves to better meet the needs of our communities. And finally, it helps tell the story of the Data Trust, who is represented in the data, and how people are linked across the organizations that serve them.



Since 2016, over a million (1,079,074) unique individuals’ administrative data have been reflected in the Data Trust, and it is understood that every data partner serves people who are also served by other partners. There is much to discover from using this data.

