Charlotte 2026 Martin Luther King Jr Day Parade Jan. 17
January 17, 2026
8:30 AM-11:30 AM
Uptown Charlotte
East 8th Street & North Tryon Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Join the UNC Charlotte Black Alumni Chapter (BAC) for the 2026 Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade on Saturday, January 17, 2026 in Uptown Charlotte. Represent UNC Charlotte by bundling up in your favorite Niner or BAC gear as you walk to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. Invite your friends and family to join the 2026 Parade festivities.