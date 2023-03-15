Racial Healing Circle At Central Piedmont Mar 29
The Central Piedmont fellows of the Charlotte Racial Justice Consortium invite you to a Racial Healing Circle at Central Piedmont Community College.
The purpose of Racial Healing Circles are to introduce and practice a process by which we can embrace our common humanity, work from a place of mutual love and respect, learn to see ourselves in one another, and approach difficult issues of race through the lens of empathy rather than the lens of sympathy.