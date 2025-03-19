Re-imagining Of Shakespeare’s “Measure For Measure” At Charlotte 

Performances will take place March 20, 21, and 22 at 7:30pm and March 22 and 23 at 2:00pm.

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

This contemporary re-imagining of Shakespeare’s classic production will meditate on the tragically timeless dimension of this comedy – on corruption of state from the top down, of dangerous desire, of violence, but also of determined faithfulness – and on Shakespeare as prophetic time-traveler.

Buy tickets here– tickets are $8-$18. CoAA Faculty, Staff, and Students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

Closed captioning will be available at all performances in both English and Spanish. Further instructions on accessing the captions on your smartphone will be available upon arrival. Captioning is powered by CCTheater, from AccessTech, LLC. Spanish subtitles provided by Irene K. Nash and Glorian Hidalgo Vega.

American Sign Language Interpretation will be provided on Sunday 3/23 at 2pm. ASL services provided by LanguageLine Solutions.

***

Though Measure for Measure is listed in the Comedies section of Shakespeare’s First Folio, it is a play that deals with serious and difficult themes. The action takes place in brothels, prison (mostly), and, perhaps worst of all, the halls of political power. In particular, the play (and production) features references to, or representations of, sexual situations, sometimes of a non-consensual nature. The play also deals with themes of incarceration and execution.

A strobe lighting effect and fog will also be in use during this production.

