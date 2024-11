Join Central Piedmont Community College Counseling Services on Wed., Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Central Campus, Parr Center, 1st Floor for a special day dedicated to relaxation and stress relief.



Activities include:

Yoga

Snack Bar

Art & Jewelry Making

Dog Therapy

Zen Station

Take a break from your busy schedule and focus on your well-being!

