Relieve Pre-Finals Pressure—De-Stress At Central Piedmont

Feeling the pre-finals pressure? Take a well-deserved break and recharge your mind and body with some creative and calming activities!

Join in to:

Create coping kits

Make your own aromatherapy scents

Design your own jewelry

Enjoy some relaxing coloring

Thursday, March 20

10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Harris Campus, Harris 1, Lobby

Monday, March 24th

10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Harper Campus, Harper IV, Library

Take a little “you time” to unwind, create, and de-stress before finals.

MORE >>>