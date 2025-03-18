Relieve Pre-Finals Pressure—De-Stress At Central Piedmont
Feeling the pre-finals pressure? Take a well-deserved break and recharge your mind and body with some creative and calming activities!
Join in to:
- Create coping kits
- Make your own aromatherapy scents
- Design your own jewelry
- Enjoy some relaxing coloring
Thursday, March 20
10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Harris Campus, Harris 1, Lobby
Monday, March 24th
10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Harper Campus, Harper IV, Library
Take a little “you time” to unwind, create, and de-stress before finals.