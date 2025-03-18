Charlotte’s Wilson Residence Hall Garners Two Green Globes

UNC Charlotte’s Dontá L. Wilson Residence Hall has achieved a rating of two Green Globes from the Green Building Initiative’s Green Globes for New Construction program.

The Green Building Initiative’s evaluation covers environmental sustainability, health and wellness of future tenants, and resilient design and practices. The University’s latest Green Globes rating demonstrates excellent progress in achieving reduction of environmental impacts and environmentally efficient practices within Wilson residence hall.



“UNC Charlotte is committed to applying sustainable and efficient technologies to campus building and renovation projects,” said Mike Lizotte, university sustainability officer. “Wilson Hall earned high scores in water efficiency and indoor environmental quality, features that make our campus housing affordable, safe and clean.”



Named after Dontá L. Wilson ’97, the 147,000-square-foot residence hall, which opened in January 2024, serves as home to nearly 700 first-year students.



Wilson is the chief consumer and small business banking officer and a member of the operating council for Truist Financial Corporation, and he serves as vice chair of the University’s Board of Trustees. He earned a bachelor’s degree in management from UNC Charlotte and an MBA from the University of Maryland.



Other buildings on UNC Charlotte’s campus that have received a Green Globes certification include Klein Hall, University Recreation Center, Levine Hall, South Village Dining Hall, Martin Hall and Belk Hall.



The Green Building Initiative is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to improving the built environment’s impact on climate and society. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs.

