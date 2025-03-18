Liliya Zalevskaya’s Shadow Landscapes At Central Piedmont

Stop by Central Piedmont’s Dove Gallery to experience Shadow Landscapes, the latest exhibit by artist Liliya Zalevskaya.

About the Exhibit:

Print-based & collaged artwork on paper and fabric

Tapestries that blend fantasy & reality, reimagining personal memories

Themes of identity, belonging, memory, trauma, and displacement

Zalevskaya’s work challenges perceptions of the past while inviting viewers to reflect on the politics of memory through subtle, evocative imagery.

Location: Central Campus, Dove Gallery

Now on view—don’t miss it!

Come explore this powerful and thought-provoking collection.

