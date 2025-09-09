September Transfer Tuesdays At Central Piedmont

What’s happening:

Thinking about transferring after Central Piedmont? On Transfer Tuesdays, you can meet with admissions reps from four-year schools to ask questions and explore your options.

Why it matters:

You’ll get insight into:

Each school’s admissions process

Available degree programs

Application tips and timelines

No RSVP needed, just drop in!

Heads up:

Not all campuses host Transfer Tuesdays every week. Check the schedule to find out when and where reps will be visiting.

The Transfer Services office is here to support your journey to a four-year degree.

Learn more:

Visit this link for the latest schedule and transfer tips.

MORE >>>