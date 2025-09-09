September Transfer Tuesdays At Central Piedmont
What’s happening:
Thinking about transferring after Central Piedmont? On Transfer Tuesdays, you can meet with admissions reps from four-year schools to ask questions and explore your options.
Why it matters:
You’ll get insight into:
- Each school’s admissions process
- Available degree programs
- Application tips and timelines
No RSVP needed, just drop in!
Heads up:
Not all campuses host Transfer Tuesdays every week. Check the schedule to find out when and where reps will be visiting.
- Sept. 16: Cato Campus (Strayer University), Central Campus (Appalachian State University), Levine Campus (UNC Charlotte)
- Sept. 23: Central Campus (Johnson C. Smith University, UNC Charlotte, Wingate University), Levine Campus (North Carolina A&T State University)
- Sept. 30: Central Campus (Johnson and Wales University, Johnson C. Smith University, Strayer University), Merancas Campus (UNC Charlotte)
The Transfer Services office is here to support your journey to a four-year degree.
Learn more:
Visit this link for the latest schedule and transfer tips.